Suzuki went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Suzuki is hitless in the first two games after the All-Star break after carrying a seven-game hitting streak into the intermission. While he's not making much contact, he's walked four times over two contests against Arizona. The outfielder is batting .293 (17-for-58) this month with seven extra-base hits, 14 RBI, three steals and seven walks over 15 games. For the year, he's slashing .265/.337/.470 with 10 steals, 13 home runs, 45 RBI and 40 runs scored over 74 contests.