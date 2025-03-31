Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

It's been a slow start to the season for Suzuki, who came into Sunday's contest with only two hits across his first five games. The outfielder broke out a little bit in this one with his first deep fly, and after posting remarkably similar numbers the last two years, Suzuki should be expected to heat up. In 2024, he batted .283 with an .848 OPS and 21 home runs. The year prior, Suzuki batted .285 with an .842 OPS and 20 long balls. That gives the veteran a fairly stable floor moving forward in 2025.