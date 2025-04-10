Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Suzuki collected half of Chicago's four hits as he continued a streak of strong performances. The outfielder now has three straight multi-hit games, and he's gone 7-for-11 overall during the hot stretch. For the season, Suzuki is now batting an even .300 to go along with a stellar .970 OPS, giving him plenty of fantasy appeal.