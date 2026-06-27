Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Provides offense Friday

Suzuki went 1-for-2 with a walk, a solo home run and two total RBI in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Brewers.

Facing Milwaukee ace Jacob Misiorowski is a tall task, and the Cubs only mustered three hits as a team, but Suzuki made the most of his with his 11th home run of the year. The outfielder is having a productive June with a .300/.398/.543 slash line, four long balls and 14 RBI across 21 games. It's also been encouraging that Suzuki has stayed relatively healthy after a right knee sprain suffered in the World Baseball Classic delayed the start to his regular season.