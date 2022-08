Suzuki went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in a 2-0 win Tuesday in game on of a doubleheader with St. Louis.

Suzuki drove in a run with a single and stole a base in the third inning. It was his eighth stolen base in 11 attempts this season and second in his last four contests. In Japan, he stole as many as 25 bases in a season but was never an efficient base stealer. The 27-year-old is 9-for-30 with a homer and five RBI in his last eight games.