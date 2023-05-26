site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Taking seat Friday
Suzuki is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds.
It looks to be a routine day of rest for Suzuki. The hot-hitting Christopher Morel will start Friday's game in right field.
