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Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Slows down Dodgers for win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Imanaga (8-9) allowed one run on eight hits across five innings to earn the win in Wednesday's 7-6 victory over the Dodgers. He had no walks and struck out six.

Imanaga was challenged by a stout Los Angeles lineup, but he managed to scatter his eight hits allowed and mostly stay out of trouble. The only damage against the lefty came on a Shohei Ohtani leadoff home run. Imanaga continued his strong recent play, as he's allowed no more than two earned runs in any of his last five starts, and he's posted a 25:3 K:BB across 29.2 innings during that span. He'll carry a solid 3.60 ERA and 1.09 WHIP into his next appearance, which is currently scheduled to come next Wednesday on the road against another tough lineup in Washington.

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