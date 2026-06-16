Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Solid in no-decision

Imanaga did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings against Colorado. He struck out three.

Imanaga kept Colorado off the board through the first five frames before departing with two outs in the sixth inning after throwing 85 pitches (62 strikes). One of the two runners he left aboard eventually came around to score as Phil Maton closed out the frame. Monday marked a second consecutive solid outing for Imanaga after a four-start stretch in which he surrendered 26 runs across 21.2 innings. Overall, the southpaw owns a 4-6 record with a 4.26 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 84:22 K:BB across 86.2 innings (15 starts). His next outing is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against Toronto.