The Cubs selected Thornton's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Monday.

The move corresponds with Charlie Barnes being designated for assignment and the Cubs placing Matthew Boyd (knee) on the 15-day injured list. Thornton was activated from Iowa's 7-day injured list in late April after fully recovering from surgery in August to repair a torn left Achilles tendon. The 32-year-old right-hander has appeared in four Triple-A games, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings. With Boyd slated to undergo surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his left knee, Thornton's addition to the Cubs' 26-man roster indicates that either Ben Brown or Javier Assad could move from the bullpen to the rotation until Jordan Hicks (elbow) is activated from the 15-day IL.