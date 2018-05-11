Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Earns win despite five walks
Chatwood (3-3) allowed two runs on three hits and five walks while striking out six over five innings in a win over the White Sox on Friday.
He was wild again in this one, but Chatwood was able to minimize the damage and he got plenty of run support. The right-hander has now issued five-plus walks in five of his seven starts this season, resulting in a 1.54 WHIP through 37.2 innings. Chatwood is walking a fine line, and the ratios risk will make him a tough sell in mixed leagues next week with a road matchup against Atlanta on tap.
