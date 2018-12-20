Cubs' Yu Darvish: Throwing from flat ground

Darvish (elbow) has resumed throwing from flat ground, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Darvish, who underwent an arthroscopic debridement procedure of his right elbow in mid-September after batting arm injuries all season, is right on schedule in his recovery. Barring any setbacks, he's expected to be ready for the start of spring training. The right-hander struggled through an injury-riddled 2018, making just eight starts and posting a 4.95 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 40 innings for the Cubs.

