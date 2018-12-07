Cubs' Yu Darvish: Weeks away from throwing
President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein said Friday that Darvish (elbow) looks healthy and is expected to resume throwing in a couple weeks, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Darvish underwent an arthroscopic debridement procedure of his right elbow in mid-September after batting arm injuries throughout the course of the 2018 campaign. It should come as no surprise that he hasn't started throwing just yet, though there will be some cause for concern if he isn't cleared by the end of December, considering his previous issues. The right-hander was limited to just eight starts this past year, logging a 4.95 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 40 innings.
More News
-
Cubs' Yu Darvish: Undergoes arthroscopic elbow procedure•
-
Cubs' Yu Darvish: Ruled out for season•
-
Cubs' Yu Darvish: MRI on tap•
-
Cubs' Yu Darvish: Lasts just one inning in rehab appearance•
-
Cubs' Yu Darvish: Ticketed for South Bend rehab start•
-
Cubs' Yu Darvish: To begin rehab assignment Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...