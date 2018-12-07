Cubs' Yu Darvish: Weeks away from throwing

President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein said Friday that Darvish (elbow) looks healthy and is expected to resume throwing in a couple weeks, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Darvish underwent an arthroscopic debridement procedure of his right elbow in mid-September after batting arm injuries throughout the course of the 2018 campaign. It should come as no surprise that he hasn't started throwing just yet, though there will be some cause for concern if he isn't cleared by the end of December, considering his previous issues. The right-hander was limited to just eight starts this past year, logging a 4.95 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 40 innings.