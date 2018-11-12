Dallas Keuchel: Becomes free agent
Keuchel declined the Astros' one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer and became a free agent Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Keuchel will hit the open market after posting a 3.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 153:58 K:BB across 34 starts (204.2 innings) for the Astros in 2018. The 30-year-old should draw plenty of interest given his sustained success over the past five seasons (67-45 with a 3.28 ERA across 950.1 innings).
