Dallas Keuchel: Becomes free agent

Keuchel declined the Astros' one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer and became a free agent Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Keuchel will hit the open market after posting a 3.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 153:58 K:BB across 34 starts (204.2 innings) for the Astros in 2018. The 30-year-old should draw plenty of interest given his sustained success over the past five seasons (67-45 with a 3.28 ERA across 950.1 innings).

