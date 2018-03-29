Bichette was released by the Rockies on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Bichette will now hit the open market and search for a minor-league deal elsewhere. Prior to joining the Rockies in the offseason, the 25-year-old had stalled at Double-A in the Yankees' organization, spending the majority of the past three seasons there while failing to make it to Triple-A.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories