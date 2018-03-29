Dante Bichette Jr.: Cut by Rockies
Bichette was released by the Rockies on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Bichette will now hit the open market and search for a minor-league deal elsewhere. Prior to joining the Rockies in the offseason, the 25-year-old had stalled at Double-A in the Yankees' organization, spending the majority of the past three seasons there while failing to make it to Triple-A.
More News
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...