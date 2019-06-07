Bichette joined the Nationals on a minor-league contract Friday.

Bichette hasn't appeared in affiliated baseball since 2017, failing to get past the Double-A level after hitting .242/.322/.349 in parts of four seasons for Trenton in the Yankees' organization. He's since spent time in two separate independent leagues, spending 2018 with the St. Paul Saints of the American Association and the first part of 2019 with the High Point Rockers of the Atlantic League. The 26-year-old hit .333/.373/.459 during his time in indy ball.

