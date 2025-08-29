Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Knocks in two runs in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.
Thomas was part of a productive crew at the lower third of the order, which knocked in all six runs for the Diamondbacks. His third-inning single delivered the team's final two runs and held up to be the game-winning knock. Those were his first RBI in nine contests. Thomas doesn't usually start against left-handers, but the center field found himself in the starting nine for a second straight game against southpaw.
