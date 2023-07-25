Chafin (2-3) was tagged with the loss and a blown save against the Cardinals on Monday. He allowed five runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning.

Chafin chalked up the outing to poor execution, per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. The right-hander got to two strikes on six of seven batters, but he could not put batters away. "Going for too many punch-outs, I think, and ended up walking guys, and we saw what happened," Chafin said. It was the second straight blown save for Chafin, who last worked a save opportunity July 5. He's one of a trio of relievers -- along with Scott McGough and Miguel Castro -- that manager Torey Lovullo has mixed and matched late in games. All three have had rough outings within the last week, which could open the door for Kevin Ginkel or perhaps a trade-deadline acquisition.