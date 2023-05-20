Diamondbacks' Austin Adams: Contract selected from Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Arizona selected the contract of Adams from Triple-A Reno on Saturday
Adams will take the place of Anthony Misiewicz with Misiewicz heading to the 15-day injured list with a strained right calf. The Diamondbacks transferred Carson Kelly (forearm) to the 60-day injured list to make room for Adams on the active roster. Adams will get a chance to work in the mid-to-late innings as a relief option while he's up with the D-Backs.