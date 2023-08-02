Adams was removed from Tuesday's game with a right ankle injury, MLB.com reports.
Adams entered to the pitch the eighth inning but was removed two pitches into the outing when Joc Pederson smashed a comebacker off his right ankle. The right-hander was helped off the field and was still being evaluated following the game.
