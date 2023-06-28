Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Wednesday that Pfaadt will be called up from Triple-A Reno to start Thursday against the Rays at Chase Field.

Tampa Bay represents a tough initial assignment for the 24-year-old top prospect as he returns to the major-league rotation, but it's looking like he might be in for an extended stay with Merrill Kelly (calf) battling a blood clot. Pfaadt has posted an encouraging 3.16 ERA and 28:5 K:BB in 25.2 innings (five starts) with Reno since being optioned back to the minors in late May. He struggled to an 8.37 ERA across his first five major-league starts earlier this year but seemingly has the goods to take full advantage of his second big-league stint.