Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Falls apart late in no-decision
Pfaadt did not factor into the decision Sunday against Atlanta, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings.
Pfaadt got off to a shaky start, surrendering a solo homer to Drake Baldwin just two batters into the game, but he briefly settled in by retiring 10 of the next 13 hitters. The right-hander ran into more trouble in the fifth inning, where two more runs came across, including one on a wild changeup that reached the backstop, allowing a free runner to come home. After surrendering five runs in his season debut and a disappointing Sunday, it's been a slow start to 2026 for the 27-year-old. Pfaadt will look to bounce back in his next outing against Philadelphia, a lineup that has been roughly middle of the pack offensively to begin the season.
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