Pfaadt will transition to the bullpen following the return of Merrill Kelly (back) from the injured list, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Pfaadt has struggled mightily to find his footing over his first three starts of the 2026 campaign, as he's given up 11 runs over 16.2 innings of work. He'll search for success as a reliever while Michael Soroka will remain in Arizona's starting rotation going forward.