Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Sharp in debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pfaadt allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over 2.1 scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Atheltics.
Pfaadt threw an efficient 25 pitches (15 strikes) to get those seven outs in his Cactus League debut, as Athletic hitters were aggressive. The right-hander was behind other starters in camp, because of a side issue that cropped up during offseason workouts. Pfaadt threw all six of his pitches. Despite the late start, he should have enough time to be ready by Opening Day.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Set for Cactus debut Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Coming back from side issue•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Hit hard in finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Decent in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Nothing to show for nine scoreless•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Continues to get hit around Friday•