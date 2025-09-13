Pfaadt didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Twins, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk in 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

Pfaadt has mostly struggled lately, having now tossed fewer than five innings while surrendering at least four runs in three of his last four outings. Friday was also notably the right-hander's ninth start of the season where he was tagged for at least eight knocks, and he's now given up more hits (187) than any other pitcher in 2025. Pfaadt will take a rough 5.31 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 131:34 K:BB across 157.2 innings into a scheduled appearance against the division-rival Giants.