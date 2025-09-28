Pfaadt (13-9) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on six hits and a hit-by-pitch and struck out five without walking a batter over four innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Padres.

Pfaadt's season finale was a microcosm of his season -- strong control, a few mistakes and a hearty dose of bad luck. He allowed four or more runs in four of his last seven starts of the season, winning just one of those games. Overall, he ended the year at a 5.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 147:37 K:BB across 176.2 innings across 33 starts.