Pfaadt (13-8) allowed one run on six hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

After allowing 10 runs over his last two starts in August, Pfaadt was impressive to begin September. He threw 65 of 96 pitches for strikes and limited the damage to an RBI single by Masataka Yoshida in the third inning. Pfaadt is up to 10 quality starts in 29 outings this season, though just three of them have come since the All-Star break. He has a 5.18 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 129:33 K:BB through 153 innings this season. The 26-year-old's next projected start is expected to be on the road in Minnesota.