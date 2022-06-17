Kennedy's contract was selected from Triple-A Reno on Friday. He is starting at designated hitter and batting sixth against the Twins.

A bat-first prospect, Kennedy is hitting .340/.427/.472 with two home runs, three triples and seven doubles while striking out at a 19.3 percent clip and walking 14 percent of the time in his last 39 games at Triple-A. Jake McCarthy was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move. As a right-handed hitter, it's possible Kennedy will be limited to mostly short-side platoon work. Indeed, he is starting against a southpaw (Devin Smeltzer) in his big-league debut.