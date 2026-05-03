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Santana (thigh) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Santana has been sidelined since April 5 due to a right adductor strain. He was struggling badly at the plate early in the season, going 2-for-24 with a double, one run scored and 2:8 BB:K across 26 plate appearances prior to the injury.

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