Diamondbacks' Carlos Santana: Begins rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santana (thigh) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Santana has been sidelined since April 5 due to a right adductor strain. He was struggling badly at the plate early in the season, going 2-for-24 with a double, one run scored and 2:8 BB:K across 26 plate appearances prior to the injury.
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