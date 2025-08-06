The Diamondbacks selected Kelly's contract from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Kelly has spent the entire 2025 campaign at Reno, where he owns a 5.82 ERA and 1.71 WHIP alongside a 42:33 K:BB through 85 innings. Despite his uninspiring numbers, the 35-year-old will join the Arizona bullpen to provide a fresh arm while Kyle Nelson heads down to Triple-A. Kevin Ginkel (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Kelly.