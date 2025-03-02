Kelly signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

After a long stint in the Korea Baseball Organization with the LG Twins, Kelly returned stateside last summer, linking up with the Reds on a minor-league deal. He was quickly moved up to the big-league roster and made a pair of appearances out of the Cincinnati bullpen, registering a 5.06 ERA and 4:1 K:BB across 5.1 innings. The 35-year-old will report to Triple-A Reno with his new organization and will look to impress early on during the minor-league season with the hope of getting a promotion to Arizona.