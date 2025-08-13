The Diamondbacks recalled Kelly from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Arizona had optioned Kelly to Triple-A on Saturday after he made a pair of relief appearances following his promotion from the minors, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the big club after starter Anthony DeSclafani (thumb) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. DeSclafani's next turn through the rotation is scheduled to come up Sunday in Colorado, and Arizona could turn to Kelly to make a start if he's not needed in relief over the team's next four contests. Kelly had operated primarily as a starter at Reno this season, accruing a 5.82 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 42:33 K:BB across 85 innings.