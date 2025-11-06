Diamondbacks' Connor Kaiser: Loses 40-man spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kaiser cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Reno, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Kaiser spent most of the season at Triple-A, where he slashed .236/.345/.406 with six homers, 31 RBI and 32 runs scored across 273 plate appearances. It's unknown whether the 28-year-old will elect to test the free-agent market, though he would be unlikely to attract more than a minor-league deal if he were to do so.
