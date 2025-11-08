Royals' Connor Kaiser: Lands with Royals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kaiser signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Saturday.
Kaiser entered free agency after being outrighted by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, and it didn't take long for him to land elsewhere. The 28-year-old finished the Triple-A season with a .236/.345/.406 slash line over 273 plate appearances, and he'll most likely report to Triple-A Omaha to begin the 2026 campaign.
