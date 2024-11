Kaiser signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday and received an invitation to spring training.

Kaiser spent all of 2024 with the Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, where he slashed .221/.343/.339 across 347 plate appearances. While he'll have an opportunity to play with the Diamondbacks in spring training, the 27-year-old infielder seems destined to begin the 2025 season with Triple-A Reno.