The Diamondbacks optioned Kaiser to Triple-A Reno following Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Kaiser was called up by the Diamondbacks in August and saw his first major-league action since 2023 as a member of the Rockies. He appeared in five games (four starts) and went 2-for-14 (.143) with two RBI over that span. Kaiser will join Jorge Barrosa in Triple-A, with the duo being sent down to make room on Arizona's 26 man roster for the return of Pavin Smith (oblique) and Ildemaro Vargas (foot) from the 10-day injured list.