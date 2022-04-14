Hummel served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with four walks and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over Houston.

Hummel batted leadoff, as he's done in two previous starts, and extended rallies in the second and 10th innings that produced all of Arizona's runs. He showed a knack for working counts during spring training, drawing eight freebies in 32 plate appearances, of which manager Torey Lovullo took notice. While his .167 batting average doesn't spark interest, there are several Diamondbacks up and down the order struggling. If Hummel continues to generate offense, he could work his way into more regular playing time.