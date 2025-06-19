Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Absent from Arizona lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll (hand) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Toronto.
Carroll exited Wednesday's 8-1 loss after being struck on the left hand by a pitch. X-rays came back negative, and Carroll tried to talk his way into Thursday's lineup, per Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic, suggesting he has a good chance to return to action Friday in Colorado. Randal Grichuk will start in right field and bat seventh for the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
