Carroll is expected to be called up from Triple-A Reno ahead of Monday's game against the Phillies, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Carroll has been on a tear in the minors this year, slashing .303/.422/.604 with 23 homers, 87 runs, 61 RBI and 31 stolen bases over 91 games between the Double-A and Triple-A clubs. The 22-year-old rose quickly through the Diamondbacks' farm system after being drafted out of high school in 2019, and he should have plenty of chances to carve out playing time -- and provide fantasy value -- over the final month of the regular season.