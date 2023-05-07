Carroll went 1-for-1 with a walk in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Nationals.
The Diamondbacks are easing Carroll back from a minor knee issue and held him out of Saturday's starting lineup after the outfielder served as the DH on Friday. He singled in a pinch hit at-bat for Evan Longoria in the eighth inning and finished the game as the DH. His ninth-inning walk set the stage for Pavin Smith's walkoff walk. Since injuring his left knee April 29, Carroll has made three appearances (one start) as a pinch hitter and designated hitter.
