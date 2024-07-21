Carroll is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
The lefty-hitting Carroll has now taken a seat in two of Arizona's last three matchups with left-handed pitchers, as he'll exit the lineup for the finale in Chicago while southpaw Shota Imanaga takes the hill for the Cubs. Randal Grichuk will check in for Carroll in right field and will bat second.
