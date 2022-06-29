Carroll, who is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Amarillo with an undisclosed injury, won't skip over Triple-A on his way to the majors, according to assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

There is no public news for why Carroll is on the injured list, but this interview seems to rule out the possibility that Carroll could pull a Michael Harris and bypass Triple-A on his way to the majors. He is hitting .313/.430/.643 with 16 home runs and 20 steals in 58 games at Double-A.