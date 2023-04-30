Carroll left Saturday's game against the Rockies with an apparent injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. He went 1-for-4 before exiting the contest.

Carroll collided with the left-field wall while chasing after a double off the bat from Ryan McMahon and looked to be in serious pain while favoring his knee. The outfielder was replaced by Lourdes Gurriel, but he was able to walk off the field in a bit of good news. It's likely Carroll will need to undergo testing to determine the severity of the injury.