Carroll was removed from Thursday's game against the Rays due to an apparent injury, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Carroll could be seen shaking out his right shoulder/neck area during an at-bat in the bottom of the third inning, and Jake McCarthy ultimately replaced him in right field to begin the top of the fifth. There should be an update soon from Arizona's Chase Field, where the Diamondbacks were trailing 6-0 at the time of Carroll's departure. He finished the day 0-for-2 with a strikeout.