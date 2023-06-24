Carroll went 2-for-4 with a double, stolen base, an RBI, and a run scored in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Giants.
Carroll registered at least one stolen base for a third straight game and is up to 23 for the season. He's been successful on his last 13 attempts, having last been caught April 29.
