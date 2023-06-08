Carroll batted second and went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, two additional runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Washington.

Carroll usually hits sixth against left-handers, but Arizona manager Torey Lovullo moved him up to second, the third time this season he's hit that high in the order. The move worked, as he paced the Diamondbacks' 15-hit attack and launched his fourth home run over the last 10 games, during which he's posted a 1.228 OPS. It's unclear if the two-hole against lefties will become the norm, but it doesn't matter where he slots into the order. An early candidate for Rookie of the Year, Carroll's .928 OPS ranks ninth in MLB.