Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Carroll's day off Thursday was planned and the outfielder is fine, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. "We targeted a certain portion of this return to have an off day," Lovullo said. "He's fine. He's in a good spot."

Carroll jammed his left knee into an outfield wall in Colorado on April 29, and the Diamondbacks have eased him back at a measured pace. He served as a DH upon his return to the lineup and was not used on consecutive days initially. This week, Carroll played three consecutive days as an outfielder before Thursday's rest day. He remains an instrumental part of the offense and is 5-for-22 (.227) with a double, a home run, two RBI, three walks and four runs scored since the injury.