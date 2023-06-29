Carroll is being evaluated for right shoulder soreness after being removed from Thursday's game against the Rays.
That shoulder soreness is what prompted his early exit from Thursday's contest. The 22-year-old looked uncomfortable during an at-bat in the bottom of the third inning and was replaced by Jake McCarthy leading into the top of the fifth. Carroll can be considered day-to-day until the Diamondbacks provide further information about the issue.
