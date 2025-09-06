Carroll went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in Friday's 10-5 win over the Red Sox.

Carroll reached the 30-homer mark for the first time with his eighth-inning blast. The outfielder also logged his third steal in the last four games, putting him at 24 thefts on the year. He's swiped 10 bags over his last 19 games, and if he can keep that accelerated pace going, he has a chance to secure a 30-30 campaign by the end of the season. He's up to a .259/.334/.559 slash line and has added 74 RBI, 96 runs scored, 28 doubles and 16 triples through 125 contests.