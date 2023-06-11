Carroll went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, an RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Tigers.

Carroll filled up the box score again Sunday, coming a homer shy of the cycle while fueling Arizona's comeback victory. The star rookie has been on a tear, batting .500 (13-for-26) over his last six games with eight extra-base hits, including four homers, in that span. Carroll's now slashing an eye-popping .308/.389/.579 with 13 homers, 33 RBI and 47 runs scored while going 19-for-21 on stolen base attempts.