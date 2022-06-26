Keuchel had his contract selected by the Diamondbacks and is starting Sunday's game versus the Tigers.

Keuchel was let go by the White Sox in late May but quickly latched on with the Diamondbacks on a minor-league deal, and he'll join the big-league club after making two starts in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. The veteran left-hander posted a 7.88 ERA and 20:20 K:BB in 32 innings over his eight starts with Chicago to begin the year, but Arizona will hope the change of scenery can bring some different results.